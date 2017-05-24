Limerick gardai in appeal to locate missing teenager

Gardai at Roxboro Road are seeking the publics' help in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl who has not been seen for three days.

Maja Brablix, who was last seen on Sunday, is described as being 5'2" tall and of average build.

She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was wearing a black t-shirt with pink writing and a white hoodie when last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Garda station on (061) 214340 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

The nationwide missing person's appeal is the second in Limerick in less than a fortnight.

Another teenager - 15-year-old Kalem Murphy - was found safe and well last week two days after he went missing.