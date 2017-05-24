WATCH: Crews from Limerick Fire and Rescue help return ducks to water

Crews from Limerick Fire and Rescue service helped return a family of lost ducks to the safety of the Westfield Wetlands this Wednesday.

Details of the highly unusual rescue mission have been posted on social media.

“We were delighted to be able to help out this nest generation of feathered friends today,” read a message posted on the Limerick City Fire and Rescue Facebook page.

After an adult duck and ten chicks were discovered trapped in a yard near Mallow Street, quick-thinking firefighers, placed them in a cardboard box before transporting them back to their natural habitat.

“In one fowl swoop, without ruffling too many feathers, we brought them to an eggceptional new home - hopefully it's all it's quacked up to be,” stated the fire service.