BREAKING: Man seriously injured after suspected stabbing in Limerick city

A MAN is in a serious condition following a suspected stabbing in Limerick city centre.

The incident happened in a laneway between Roches Street and Thomas Street at around 1.20pm this Wednesday.

It is understood that gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the attack.

Gardai and paramedics are at the scene of an incident at a laneway off Roche's in the city centre. More soon at www.Limerick leader.ie pic.twitter.com/fXFiHNe0kt — David Hurley (@DHurleyLL) May 24, 2017

HSE paramedics have now removed the injured man from the scene, and brought him to University Hospital Limerick.

The scene of a stabbing incident in #Limerick city centre this afternoon pic.twitter.com/2NAUbVbsH0 — David Hurley (@DHurleyLL) May 24, 2017

There were large crowds at the scene of the incident.

More to follow.

- For breaking news, stay with the Limerick Leader online, on Facebook and on Twitter