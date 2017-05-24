BREAKING: Man seriously injured after suspected stabbing in Limerick city
Incident happened in city laneway this Wednesday lunchtime
A picture of the scene of the suspected stabbing in the city Pictures: Michael Cowhey
A MAN is in a serious condition following a suspected stabbing in Limerick city centre.
The incident happened in a laneway between Roches Street and Thomas Street at around 1.20pm this Wednesday.
It is understood that gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the attack.
Gardai and paramedics are at the scene of an incident at a laneway off Roche's in the city centre. More soon at www.Limerick leader.ie pic.twitter.com/fXFiHNe0kt— David Hurley (@DHurleyLL) May 24, 2017
HSE paramedics have now removed the injured man from the scene, and brought him to University Hospital Limerick.
The scene of a stabbing incident in #Limerick city centre this afternoon pic.twitter.com/2NAUbVbsH0— David Hurley (@DHurleyLL) May 24, 2017
There were large crowds at the scene of the incident.
More to follow.
- For breaking news, stay with the Limerick Leader online, on Facebook and on Twitter