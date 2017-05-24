BREAKING: Man seriously injured after suspected stabbing in Limerick city

Incident happened in city laneway this Wednesday lunchtime

David Hurley and Fintan Walsh

Reporter:

David Hurley and Fintan Walsh

BREAKING: Man seriously injured after suspected stabbing in Limerick city

A picture of the scene of the suspected stabbing in the city Pictures: Michael Cowhey

A MAN is in a serious condition following a suspected stabbing in Limerick city centre. 

The incident happened in a laneway between Roches Street and Thomas Street at around 1.20pm this Wednesday. 

It is understood that gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the attack. 

HSE paramedics have now removed the injured man from the scene, and brought him to University Hospital Limerick. 

There were large crowds at the scene of the incident. 

More to follow. 

- For breaking news, stay with the Limerick Leader online, on Facebook and on Twitter