Text Alert schemes attract 9,500 subscribers in Limerick

MORE than 9,000 people are subscribed to Community Text Alert schemes across Limerick, new figures have revealed.

According to the Garda Crime Prevention National Centre of Excellence, there are currently 50 Text Alert schemes (with a combined 9,505 subscribers) in operation across the Limerick garda division.

Subscribers who have signed up through community schemes receive alerts from local gardai advising them of suspicious or criminal activity in their local area.

The initiative also supports existing community crime prevention programmes.

Nationally there are more than 1,000 Text Alert services with almost 200,000 subscribers.

“The feedback we are getting on the ground is that it has a reassuring effect on local people who know they will be informed by text if suspicious activity is detected locally. It gives people a sense of ownership over the safety of their local community,” said Sergeant Amanda Flood.

The Community Text Alert System has been designed in consultation with Community Alert (Muintir na Tire), Neighbourhood Watch and the Irish Farmers Association (IFA).