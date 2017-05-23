Gardai make arrests during crime crackdown in West Limerick

ELEVEN bench warrants were executed, two people were arrested and charged in connection with thefts and there were 13 detections for immigration offences during a day long operation carried out throughout West Limerick.

There were also a number of detections for using illegal diesel during the day of action.

A multi-agency task force made up of gardai from the Newcastle West Garda District, assisted by units from Henry Street in Limerick city and also including Customs and Excise officers, moved into action across West Limerick for the day-long operation.

Gardai turned up at addresses to execute bench warrants and check-points at Newcastle West, Abbeyfeale, Askeaton and Rathkeale.

The operation also focused on unlicensed firearms, according to garda sources.

“There has been a crack-down in the West Limerick area on illegally held firearms and in relation to the delay by people in licensing their firearms. A number of guns have been seized in the last number of months but none were seized on Monday,” a garda source said.

In relation to the immigration offences, the source pointed out that there were three types of offence: people who were here illegally; people working illegally and people employing people who are here illegally.

The two men arrested and charged in relation to theft issues are due before the courts shortly.

In addition, the gardai set up an information stall in Newcastle West town centre on Monday, where members of the public were given information and advice on crime prevention.

Members of the force also visited schools in the four towns to give talks to students.

“Moving into the future, we intend carrying out operations of a similar nature,” the garda source said of the action.

The hope is that such a high-profile operation and other similar high-profile operations would encourage people to come forward with information about crime or suspicious activity in their neighbourhood.