Limerick council aiming to buy old garda stations 

LIMERICK City and County Council is in discussions with the Office of Public Works (OPW) to purchase the sites of the former garda stations at Mary and Edward Street.

Both sites have been derelict for a considerable period of time and details of the negotiations emerged last week in a written reply to a motion which was submitted at a meeting of the Metropolitan District.

In the motion, Cllr John Costelloe called for the lands to be acquired by the local authority and developed to accommodate social housing giving the current crisis in the city.

Cllr Cian Prendville seconded the motion saying the sites are eyesores while former Mayor, Cllr John Gilligan described the proposal as a “no brainer” given the poor condition of the two former garda stations.

Councillors were told the local authority has been “actively engaged” with the OPW for some time and that a number of potential uses for the sites are being considered.

Referring to the Edward Street site, Cllr Joe Leddin said something must be done as there is going to be a “lot more activity” in the area once the works on the current social housing project and medical centre are complete.

Council management also confirmed that progress is expected before the summer at which point more details will become available.

After concerns were raised by Cllr Prendiville that the sites may be sold to a private developer in the meantime, council official Seamus Hanrahan said that won’t happen as it is government policy that priority be given to state agencies when when it comes to sale of public lands.