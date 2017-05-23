University of Limerick under spotlight of Prime Time investigation  

FINANCIAL affairs at the University of Limerick – which are subject to a new independent review – will feature prominently in a major RTE investigation this Tuesday night.

RTE’s investigations unit has been working for several months on uncovering how taxpayers’ money is spent in a number of third level institutions.

A large segment of the programme – Universities Unchallenged – due to be broadcast this Tuesday at 9.30pm, will focus on the University of Limerick.

University UnChallenged: RTÉ Investigates reveals taxpayers' money wasted by Ireland's universities & colleges - TUE, 9.35pm, RTÉ One pic.twitter.com/Pgx2cYVZJc — RTÉ News (@rtenews) May 22, 2017

Its focus on UL follows the Limerick Leader’s front page exclusive in September 2015, which highlighted the suspension of two female employees in the finance department.

There have been numerous front page exclusives since then.

Alan English, former editor of the Limerick Leader and Limerick Chronicle, is among those interviewed for the broadcast, after he was personally sued by UL, in addition to High Court action taken against the newspaper.

UL later dropped its legal action, bowing to public pressure from a number of Ministers and deputies, most prominently Limerick Fianna Fail deputies Willie O’Dea and Niall Collins in the Dail.

Leona O’Callaghan, a former employee in UL’s finance department, has also been interviewed for the programme.

The new UL president, Dr Des Fitzgerald, informed staff at its Plassey campus in recent weeks that the Prime Time programme’s broadcast was imminent.

Eugene Phelan, editor of the Limerick Leader and Limerick Chronicle, said that the months of work which have been invested by RTE’s investigations unit in this programme, arising from a story published by Limerick Leader, is a testament to the power of the local press.

“The Limerick Leader has doggedly pursued a number of stories of great public interest arising from disputes in the University of Limerick since September 2015, and the paper continued to do so even in the face of legal action at the High Court,” Mr Phelan said.

“We have stuck with our story for nearly two years and will continue to do so while public funds are an issue.

“Our original report has led to a plethora of allegations emerging ever since then. Some of these will be disclosed in Prime Time this Tuesday night, and we will have further exclusives in the paper this week and in the weeks ahead,” added Mr Phelan.

