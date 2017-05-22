Armed gardai deployed in west Limerick crime crackdown

GARDAI have mounted several armed checkpoints across county Limerick this afternoon in a crackdown on crime.

A garda source confirmed that armed gardai and customs officials worked at a series of checkpoints in the west of the county, including Rathkeale, Askeaton, Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale this Monday.

“Customs were assisting gardai, it’s a mixture of both [armed and unarmed],” said the source.

“We are coming at it from a crime perspective. Crime and the likes of diesel offences.”

Social media users reported the presence of armed gardai in the small towns online.

“Lads does anyone know what's the armed guards about, came across this earlier in Askeaton, I thought I was driving into Damascus,” wrote one road user.