Limerick councillor critical of communication with residents on €17m development

A LIMERICK city councillor has criticised contractors working on the iconic Gardens International Office development over a “lack of communication” with residents and businesses in the neighbouring vicinity.

Independent councillor John Loftus claims that contractors responsible for the delivery of the ambitious 2030 project did not communicate with locals living in apartments on Lower Glentworth Street in a timely manner ahead of the construction.

The small complex is located across from the €17m construction site and above Tom & Jerry’s pub.

“I only found out about what was happening here until they started marking off the street,” Cllr Loftus told the Leader.

He added: “There may be only three apartments, here, but you do have to inform people.”

“I come from an engineering background, so I know about projects and timing, especially if you are doing something in the public domain. You have to give the people a couple of weeks’ notice. That is common courtesy,” he said.

The Limerick Leader has seen copies of letters sent out by contractors JJ Rhatigans, but the company would make no comment. They issued at least four notices to residents and businesses between April 28 and May 12.

On April 28, a representative wrote to locals that enabling works would commence on May 2, and that temporary pedestrian fencing would be put in place. It also informed locals that Lower Glentworth Street would be closed, with access exclusive to pedestrians only and no parking.