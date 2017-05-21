Limerick woman crashes into Audi after 'row with partner'

A FEMALE motorist crashed into a stationary Audi A4 after having a “row with her partner”.

Chloe Madden, aged 26, of Crawford Street, Bruff shouldn’t have “driven in anger” said her solicitor in Kilmallock Court. Ms Madden caused €4,400 worth of damage to the Audi A4 and was fined €700 in court.

She was charged with driving without due care and attention, no insurance, no driving licence and failing to remain at the scene.

Garda Noreen Moloney said she attended Bru na nDeise, Ardkeohane, Bruff on March 28, 2016, after receiving a report from the injured party.

“The car was extensively damaged. It was parked outside his house. It happened at some stage during the night. €4,400 worth of damage was caused,” said Garda Moloney.

From intelligence received, the garda learned the car that crashed into the Audi was a Toyota Corolla registered to Ms Madden.

“I made contact with Ms Madden and she admitted she was the driver. No one else was involved. She had no insurance or driving licence,” said Garda Moloney.

Brendan Gill, solicitor for the defendant, said without his client’s admission it would have been “extremely difficult” to prosecute the case.

“There is no evidence of her driving. Everything relies on Ms Madden’s statement,” said Mr Gill.

The solicitor said his client had a “row with her partner”.

“She foolishly drove the car in anger. Her partner did endeavour to make contact with the injured party but it had gone too far. She is 26-years-old and has two children,” said Mr Gill.

Judge Marian O’Leary asked if the owner of the Audi had been compensated?

Garda Moloney said he claimed through the uninsured drivers fund.

Judge O’Leary fined Ms Madden €400 and disqualified her from driving for two years for having no insurance.

In asking the judge to consider no disqualification, Mr Gill said his client’s “state of mind was very poor”.

Judge O’Leary upheld the disqualification.

Ms Madden was fined €150 for driving without due care and attention; €150 for no licence; failing to remain at the scene was taken into consideration.

Recognaissance was fixed in the event of an appeal.