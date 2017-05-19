Limerick's Patrick O'Donovan endorses Leo Varadkar for Fine Gael leadership

MINISTER of State for Tourism and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan TD, has come out in support of Leo Varadkar for leader of Fine Gael.

The Newcastle West TD issued a statement this Friday on his intentions to support the Dublin deputy, who is currently serving as social protection minister.

The Fine Gael leadership contest is underway as a result of the decision of Taoiseach Enda Kenny to retire from the position on Thursday.

“Following the decision of An Taoiseach Enda Kenny TD to step down as Leader of Fine Gael after fifteen years, during which time he has led our party and the country through a very challenging time, we now have to make a decision on who should lead Fine Gael,” said Minister O’Donovan.

“We are fortunate as a party that we have talented Oireachtas members who are prepared to put their names forward to contest the leadership of the party.

“I have decided to support Leo Varadkar TD to become the next leader of Fine Gael and Taoiseach,” he declared.

“I have known Leo for over twenty years and I believe that with the skills, talent, enthusiasm and energy he has that he is the best person to lead Ireland and Fine Gael,” continued the deputy.

“Through his experience in Government he has gained a reputation for being a straight talking, hard working minister who I believe is best placed to take on the role as leader of Fine Gael.”

Mr Varadkar is currently leading in the contest against his party colleague, Cork minister Simon Coveney, despite the fact that he will not formally launch his campaign until tomorrow.