Limerick 'soldiers' win battle in national climate change competition

THE BATH versus shower debate and running the dishwasher without a full load are just two of the research areas investigated by a group of Limerick students who have scooped a top prize in a national competition.

Students from St Patrick’s NS in Bruree were awarded for their work on their project Saighdiúirí Uisce at the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland’s (SEAI) One Good Idea final at Croke Park this Tuesday.

They were one of six teams to reach the final of the competition which tasked students with forming creative solutions to climate change.

The students from third class focused on educating people on water waste and impressed the judges with creative, but simple ways of conserving water. They had a slogan “Don’t use water in haste, think about waste”.

“They went around to the classes telling them different ways that they could save water or waste less water,” explained Karen Murnane, third class teacher. “They wrote a puppet show, they made a film, they made a board game and posters. We had a page on the school website. They put a tip per day on the school website,” she added.

The team - Sonny McCartan, Chloe O’Shea, Rachel Lyons, Gemma Lynch, Grace Weaver and Kayla McGrath – travelled to Croke Park for the final along with their parents, fellow third class pupils, as well as school principal Jimmy Woulfe, teacher Lauren Birmingham and SNA Eileen O’Connell.

Over 350 campaigns were submitted to this year’s competition.

“We got a lovely trophy, each of the children got a tablet computer and we got €1,500 for the school,” said Ms Murnane.

The AIB Special Merit Award which was presented to the team from CBS, Coláiste Mhichíl in Limerick for their campaign Cleaner Better Savings.