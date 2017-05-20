Limerick women in business honoured at awards

FOUR women have been presented with awards at this year’s Limerick Women in Business awards evening for their roles in local business.

Thirteen finalists were shortlisted for the Network Ireland Limerick Business Women of the Year Awards, sponsored by Local Enterprise Office Limerick and AIB, which took place on Wednesday, May 10 at No 1 Pery Square.

Rachel Walsh of Discover Digital won the emerging new business award. The employee award went to Rachel Leahy of Cube Printing. Valerie Dolan, Dolan’s Pub & Restaurant, won the arts category, while Bernie Carroll of Students Programme Ireland Ltd won the SME award.

The winners of each award category will now go on to the national finals for Network Ireland in October in Wicklow.

“Throughout the year we support the personal and professional development of our members so it’s great to have an opportunity to recognise their achievements, ambition and professionalism,” said Edwina Gore, president of Network Ireland Limerick, at the ceremony.

“Our network is growing rapidly and it’s fantastic to see such a wide variety of businesses represented. I hope our winners and finalists really benefit from the recognition they are receiving by being part of these awards.

“I would like to especially thank the support of our sponsors, LEO Limerick and AIB, and judges who made this fantastic evening possible,” added Ms Gore.

Winner of the emerging new business prize, Rachel Walsh, created Discover Digital in 2016 after noticing how small businesses could save money by using digital marketing channels to reach their customers. Her company specialises in digital strategy, execution and training.

Meanwhile, winner of the employee award Rachel Leahy undertook a complete rebranding of Cube Printing following her marketing degree at LIT.

Arts award winner Valerie Dolan bought what is now known as Dolan’s Pub & Restaurant with her husband in 1994, turning it into a brand that has become famous for live music.

And SME award winner Bernie Carroll identified a gap in the market and set up Student Programmes Ireland Ltd. She saw European students coming to Ireland to improve their English language learning skills, and realised that families and schools could greatly benefit from tailor made programmes.

The awards night was opened by special guest speaker Shauna Keogh, an Emmy-nominated film producer and director of docu-drama series.

“Take risks. There are times when you doubt yourself, but have belief and make sure you have the right people around you,” she said.