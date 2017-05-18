Women taken to hospital following river incident in Limerick city

A woman is in a stable condition in hospital after she was removed from mud flats along the banks of the river Shannon this Thursday evening.

Emergency services including Limerick Fire and Rescue service were alerted shortly before 5pm when the woman, aged in her 30s, was observed to be in difficulty between Shannon Bridge and Barrington’s Pier.

Swiftwater Rescue Crews and ground crews were deployed to the scene but by the time they arrived the woman had managed to make her way to the riverbank.

She was treated by HSE paramedics at the scene before being taken to University Hospital Limerick for further assessment.

