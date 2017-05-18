Limerick hurling manager helps launch golf classic to drive school's plans

LIMERICK senior hurling manager John Kiely wants the best facilities for the players and students under his tutelage.

Mr Kiely, principal of the Abbey School, helped launch their inaugural golf classic which takes place in Tipperary Golf Club on Thursday, May 25 and Friday, May 26.

It is being organised to raise much needed funds to help equip and furnish the new PE hall in the school.

“The existing facilities are well past their prime and our students deserve facilities that are appropriate to present-day needs,” said Mr Kiely, who was joined at the official launch by Conor O'Brien, former Tipperary hurler and double All-Ireland winner; John Delaney, FAI president; John Lacey, international rugby referee and member of the Munster Rugby coaching staff.

All four are former pupils of the Abbey.

While located in Tipperary Town there is a long tradition of young Limerick men crossing the county bounds to be educated.

Chairperson of the PE hall development fund, Michael Martin, is appealing to past pupils, local businesses and sports clubs to support the golf classic by entering teams or by sponsoring a tee box.

Teams of three are required and the cost is €150 per team – a meal is included following participation. Businesses or individuals can also sponsor a tee box for €50.

The Abbey is an Edmund Rice Trust School renowned for educational and sporting excellence.

It is one of the few schools in Ireland to have won All-Ireland Colleges senior titles in both hurling and football and many past pupils have made their mark in the sporting world

With recent renovations that include the new Mary Rice Centre for special educational needs and learning support, the school has an impressive track record in improving and developing facilities. Current pupil numbers are over 400.

While the focus will be on golf, there will surely be plenty of talk about hurling as the classic comes days after Tipperary and Cork face-off on Sunday, May 21, and a week before Limerick take on Clare in Mr Kiely’s first match as manger in the Munster hurling championship.

Anyone wishing to enter a team or sponsor a tee box should contact Brian at 087 2980508 or the Abbey at 062 52299 for more information.