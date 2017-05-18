Limerick Leader takes home prizes at Local Ireland media awards

THE Limerick Leader has won three major prizes at the Local Ireland Media Awards.

The newspaper and website won the awards for best news story, best designed newspaper and best digital content.

The event, held at the Killeshin hotel in Portaloise this Thursday night, was the second annual staging of the awards. The Leader took home a number of awards at the inaugural event last year.

The Limerick Leader had been nominated for best designed newspaper, alongside the Connacht Tribune and the Southern Star, while journalist Fintan Walsh was nominated for news story of the year and Anne Sheridan was shortlisted for feature story of the year.

The paper's website was again shortlisted for best digital content, after winning that award last year, and took home the award again his year.

Local Ireland is the voice for the largest grouping of local weekly newspapers of record in the Republic.

The promotional brand of the Regional Newspapers and Printers Association of Ireland (RNPAI), it represents the amalgamation of the former Provincial Newspapers Association of Ireland and the Irish Master Printers Association.