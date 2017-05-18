Confusion as new Mungret road is 'dug up' during ongoing works

RESIDENTS have been left scratching their heads after road workers dug up two parts of a newly-surfaced road running past Mungret College.

A spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council said that the second resurfacing is all part of the “schedule of works”, but locals are frustrated about traffic disruptions.

“We were told by local councillors last week that it was near completion, and since this Tuesday it was all dug up again. It’s an absolute joke,” said chairperson of the Slí Na Manach residents’ association, Claire Keating.

“They have a stop/go system in place again this week. There was some disruption earlier in the morning. Plus, my car is quite low to the ground, and it’s quite damaging because there’s a bit of a drop where they have it dug up.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous now, and we thought that it was all over last week,” added Ms Keating.

Road works around the newly developed area near Mungret College have been taking place sporadically for at least a year, as the village undergoes urbanisation. Locals had hoped that the stretch of road would be finished by last Autumn.

“It’s very annoying for everybody, especially if you’re a resident and you’re trying to get out in the morning, trying to get to work on time, or to an appointment, there’s a delay one way or the other,” she said.

“One morning to the next you don’t know what’s facing you.”

Ms Keating added that the residents “just want to know what’s going on”, even if more time is needed to complete the works. “It’s very frustrating,” she said.

Fine Gael’s Cllr Daniel Butler told the Limerick Leader that the works were expected to be completed by Wednesday night, and was “supposed to be done last week”.

“Two sections of it need to be taken up and relaid. It’s part of the snagging process,” said Cllr Butler.

“The main thing is that they are off Quinn’s roundabout so you are not seeing the same level of Limerick traffic anymore, it’s just people that are accessing Mungret,” he added.

When contacted to comment on the continuing works, a council spokesperson said: “The vast majority of the works have been completed and the project is nearing completion in the coming weeks. Disruptions are being kept to a minimum.

“The works are to take into account the new schools which will open in the coming years, and the new houses to be built in the area,” continued the spokesperson.

“They are also being carried out to improve the quality of life for local residents.

“There are cycle and pedestrian pathways involved as part of the works to encourage more people to walk and cycle.”