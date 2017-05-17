Limerick men found guilty of house party murder

TWO Limerick men have been found guilty of murdering another man at a house party in County Limerick more than two years ago.

In a unanimous verdict delivered at the Central Criminal Court this Wednesday evening, the jury of five men and seven women found Dylan Hayes, aged 22, of The Crescent, Kilteragh, Dooradoyle guilty of the murder of Shane Murphy at The Grove, Pallasgreen, April 30, 2015.

His co-accused – Ger Hogan, aged 34, of Raheen Square, Ballinacurra Weston – was found guilty by majority verdict.

Throughout the three week trial, it was the prosecution case that the 26-year-old victim, who was from Lee Estate in the city, died after he sustained 23 stab wounds including one which pierced his heart.

More to follow...