'Suspicious' house fire being investigated in County Limerick

GARDAI have confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation being conducted in relation to a “suspicious” house fire in Martinstown in County Limerick.

The incident of criminal damage occurred on Saturday, April 29. Gardai believe the fire was started in the early hours of the morning and are appealing for any information which would assist them.

“It is an ongoing investigation at the moment. It is suspicious. The sittingroom was gutted,” explained William Dwane, superintendent at Bruff garda station.

Gardai at Kilmallock are investigating and can be contacted on 063-98018.

Separately, gardai are investigating an incident in Kilmallock in the early hours of Wednesday, May 10 when two CCTV cameras were damaged at the College Of Further Education in Kilmallock.

“These cameras were brand new and not recording yet,” said a garda source.

Meanwhile, there were also a number of burglaries in the county during the last week.

A burglary occurred in the Banogue Cross area where an amount of cash was taken. This occurred between 2.30pm and 4.30pm on Friday, May 12 last.

In the Ballyagran area the window at the back of a house was forced and jewellery taken which included an engagement and eternity ring. This happened between 4.20pm and 5pm. In both of these cases a blue car was seen in the area.

Contact Rathkeale gardai on 069-63222.