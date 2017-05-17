Search on for next Mr and Ms Gay Limerick

THE SEARCH is on for a new Mr & Ms Gay Limerick 2017, who will receive the titles in an upcoming ceremony in the Clayton Hotel on June 10.

The host for the Mr & Ms Gay Limerick contest will be Paul Ryder, a well known Irish drag performer, who has hosted the event for the past two years in Limerick.

“Mr & Ms Gay Limerick gives people the chance to be a voice for the community,” said Limerick Pride chairperson Louise McCormack.

“The position of Mr & Ms Gay Limerick is one which gives a member of the LGBTQ community a platform and an opportunity to be an ambassador for the LGBTQ community in Limerick,” said Ms McCormack.

She praised the achievements of this year’s Mr Gay Limerick, Dr Christian Moretti, and Ms Gay Limerick Michelle Brown as “sensational”.

“Christian was a fighter for so many causes, and they both raised so much money for charity, it was impressive. They have done an incredible job. We hope someone who wants to really make a difference can come forward to represent the community for 2017,” she said.

Ms Brown said that being Ms Gay Limerick 2016 was an experience which she won't forget.

“It was an honour and to anyone entering, I would just say to be yourself and to have loads of fun with it,” she advised.

Dr Moretti, an author and a teacher in Croom, said: “It was an honour to represent Limerick, to raise so much funding for important causes and especially to show everyone that you can be proud of who you are. I am grateful to the whole Limerick community for its support.”

The winners of Mr & Ms Gay Limerick will go on to represent Limerick at a national level. This year Dr Moretti brought home the title of Mr Gay Fundraiser Ireland 2017 for his work throughout the year.

To apply for Mr or Ms Gay Limerick 2017, email your name and contact number to info@limerickpride.ie.