Nephew's run in memory of aunt who died on Limerick street

A NEPHEW of Louise Casey, who died on the streets of Limerick last year, ran the Barringtons’ Hospital Great Limerick Run in her memory and to raise vital funds for a homeless charity.

Tyreke Curtin took part in the eighth annual run through Limerick in aid of Novas, which oversees the running of McGarry House on Alphonsus Street, where his aunt had frequently stayed before her tragic death.

Ms Casey, 31, a mother of four, died in the basement of an abandoned building on Catherine Street on November 8 last year.

At the time had been homeless and sleeping rough in the city. Two of her children had earlier died of health complications.

“I wanted to keep the memory of my aunt alive and contribute in some way to the homeless situation in Limerick,” Tyreke said.

He completed the 10k run in 57 minutes on Sunday, April 30, with friend Edwina Butler.

In so doing, he raised €250 euros for Novas’ Street Outreach service, which his beloved aunt had availed of.

The street outreach service is entirely unfunded and Tyreke’s contribution will keep it in operation for a full week, supporting more than 100 people on the margins of society, Novas said.

Chris O’Connor, who manages that service, said that Novas was “extremely grateful to Tyreke for such a generous donation to the service and for his efforts to highlight the ongoing issue of homelessness in the city. We were all deeply saddened by Louise’s death and this is a lovely tribute to her.”

Ms Casey’s family were left devastated by her passing.

“We can’t believe that she died outdoors, while we were all cosy in our beds. Can you imagine how she felt? I can’t. She did die sad,” said her sister Louise.

It is understood that Louise had sought a bed in McGarry House on Alphonsus Street the night she died, but the centre was full, with a waiting list of up to 15 people.

To compound the family’s sense of tragedy another sister lives on Mallow Street, just a stone’s throw from where she was found. She had stayed with her for a time, but largely had been in and out of McGarry House.