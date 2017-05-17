Limerick gardai investigate city centre assault
Young man was attacked on Sunday evening
The man was assaulted at Arthurs Quay on Sunday
INFORMATION is being sought about an assault in the city centre at the weekend.
According to investigating gardai, the victim – a young man – was set upon at Arthurs Quay at around 6.30pm on Sunday.
While he required medical attention, the man’s injuries are not life threatening.
Gardai attached to Henry Street station are investigating the incident and any witnesses are asked to contact them at (061) 212400.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on