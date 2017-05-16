Limerick GAA fans can take the train to Munster Hurling clash

Iarnród Éireann has confirmed that trains will operate between Limerick and Thurles for next month’s Munster Senior Hurling semi final between Limerick and Clare.

The match at Semple Stadium throws in at 4pm on Sunday June 4 – the same day that essential works are due to begin at Colbert Station to upgrade the signalling system.

There had been some speculation on social media since the announcement that trains would not operate on the day and that fans would have to travel by other means.

However, a spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann, has confirmed the works, which will take three weeks to complete, will not begin until “the close of business” on June 4 – meaning trains will operate between Limerick and Thurles for the match.

While fans may be able to travel to Thurles by train for the match, those staying at home won’t be watching on RTÉ as it will be broadcast exclusively on Sky Sports.