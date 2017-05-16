Fore! Limerick hurling supporters to tee off for Cliona’s Foundation

THEY may favour a sliothar to a golf ball but a group of like-minded supporters of Limerick hurling are preparing to tee off for charity.

The Club Limerick/Lifting Limerick Annual Golf Event takes place again at Castletroy Golf Club on Thursday, May 25 and Friday, May 26 next.

Club Limerick/Lifting Limerick have come together to help re-invigorate interest in Limerick hurling through the provision of a platform over a sustained period.

Each year Club Limerick /Lifting Limerick nominates a locally-based charity to benefit from various fundraising events that they hold. Speaking at the recent launch Sean Scanlon, Club Limerick chairperson confirmed that Cliona’s Foundation would be the beneficiary of this event for the second year.

Cliona’s Foundation provides financial assistance for families with children who have a life limiting illness, for non-medical expenses.

The event tees off on Thursday, May 25 with a coffee morning and flower arrangement demonstration in Castletroy Club House from 10am to 12 noon in aid of Cliona’s Foundation. The golfers then take to the course and this year there is expected to be fierce competition once again with the three chances to be a Hole in One winner! Prizes on offer include a holiday in the sun to the value of €1,200 and a weekend away in Ireland to the value of €600. But the highlight of the day is the opportunity to win a Mercedes C-Class, presented by Frank Hogan Motors. All you have to do is get a hole in one at the 14th hole.

Dinner and prize presentation will take place on Friday, May 26 at 8pm with a special guest speaker. Entry fee for a team of four is €1,000.

There will also be a super raffle with the opportunity to win two tickets to the All-Ireland Hurling final with overnight accommodation plus many more prizes. Tickets are €20 and can be purchased at any time up to the golf event form the contact below

Contact Sean Scanlan 086-8224584 or at scanlansean1@gmail.com or Brendan Ring on 087 2518 949 or at brendan@clionasfoundation.ie