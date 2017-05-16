Gardai investigate stabbing in west Limerick town

AN INVESTIGATION is underway following an assault at the weekend in which a man was stabbed in the back.

The attack took place at 2am last Sunday morning, May 14, near a pub at Main Street, Rathkeale.

“A young male was set upon by a number of others and received a stab wound to his back,” said a garda spokesperson in an appeal for information.

The victim, a local man in his early 20s, received medical attention for his injuries following the late-night assault, in which the assailants used “a sharp instrument”.

Gardai do not believe that the attack is linked to any historic feuding in the town.

Any witnesses are being urged to contact Rathkeale garda station on 069 63222.