Missing Limerick teenager found 'safe and well'

A LIMERICK teenager who was reported missing has been found “safe and well”.

Gardai issued an appeal late on Monday for information regarding the whereabouts of Kalem Murphy, who was missing from Limerick since Sunday.

The 15-year-old, who who has an address in Limerick city and was last seen in Portlaoise in the Laois Shopping Centre at 6pm on May 14, has been “located safe and well” according to an update from the garda press office this Tuesday morning.

The gardai have thanked the public for their assistance in the matter.