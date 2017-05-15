Limerick gardai in appeal to locate missing teenager

Gardai at Roxboro Road have issued a public appeal for information on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for more than 24 hours.

Kalem Murphy, who has an address in Limerick city, was last seen at Laois Shopping Centre, Portlaoise at around 6pm on Sunday.

Gardai believe he may have travelled to Dublin city centre since he was last seen.

The teenager is described as being 5’ 10’’ in height of medium build with blonde hair.

When last seen he was wearing a green sleeveless puffa jacket, a grey army type jumper, blue skinny jeans and grey nike runners.

Anyone who has seen Kalem or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Roxboro Road garda station on (061) 214340 or the Garda Confidential Line1800 666111.