Actress secures role in upcoming production of Angela’s Ashes The Musical

ACTRESS Jacinta Whyte, described as “one of Ireland’s greatest theatrical exports”, has been cast in the role of Angela in the upcoming Angela’s Ashes The Musical.

The Dublin born thespian took to the stage at an early age, chosen as a child to play the lead role in Annie at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London’s West End and subsequently at the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin. Her film credits include My Left Foot, The Commitments, The Lilac Bus and A Green Journey.

While the full cast has yet to be announced, Limerick actress Amanda Minihan will play the role of Frank McCourt’s grandmother in the upcoming production, which takes to the stage in the Lime Tree theatre from July 6.

She has previously starred alongside Whoopi Goldberg in Sister Act the musical at the Palladium Theatre in London’s West End, amongst other notable roles on stage and screen.

One of the biggest productions ever to be staged in the Lime Tree theatre, it is expected to be a sell-out success, with 11 performances over two weeks, before it moves to the Bord Gais Energy theatre in Dublin for a further 11 performances.

Acclaimed director Pat Moylan, one of Ireland’s most successful theatre producers, has produced a string of hits on stage, including Stones in his Pockets, I, Keano, The Shawshank Redemption and The Field.

“I'm thrilled that Irish audiences will be the first to experience this enthralling musical version of Angela's Ashes, before we take it to the world stage,” she said.

“I know that they are in for a very special evening of music and song featuring Frank McCourt's iconic characters live on stage – a project that has been so close to my heart for a long time.”