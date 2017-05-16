Lip sync battle at Charleville Park Hotel to aid family’s Fight for Fionn

THE parents of a local toddler who has a number of life-limiting illnesses are gearing up for his biggest fundraiser to date.

Fionn Barry, just three years old, has spent most of his short life in hospital and his parents Brenda and Trevor, from near Charleville, were told: “Enjoy him while you have him”.

Little Fionn has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy, as well as a rare type of epilepsy, and reflux.

On top of this, he has a visual problem and must take his food through a tube attached to his stomach. But the parents are not giving up, and are constantly fundraising to ensure the youngster gets the help he needs under the Fight for Fionn banner.

On Friday, May 26 at 8pm, the Charleville Park Hotel will play host to a Lip Sync Battle.

Over 700 people have already bought tickets, which cost €20 each.

Teams from Croom, Feoghanagh, Kilmeedy, Dromcollogher and Ballyagran have already signed up to the event to provide a strong Limerick contingent.

Brenda said the proceeds from the fundraiser will help to finally start building an extension to adapt their home so young Fionn can live in as much comfort as possible.

It is hoped to start building this summer.

“The home needs to be specially adapted and extended as it’s essential for him to be able to have access to the main rooms in his home and to be cared for in a safe and comfortable environment.

“We want Fionn to be the best he possible can be, and give him the utmost chance to one day achieve his milestones,” she said.

“Fionn Barry is the strongest most determined little boy in the world,” his mother added.

All are welcome to attend the Lip Sync Battle in the Charleville Park Hotel.

For more information, contact Laura at 087-4681407, or Brenda on 087-1309944.