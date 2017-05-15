Limerick rail users face disruption due to essential works

Iarnród Éireann is advising customers that no trains will operate in or out of Colbert Station for three weeks next months.

Bus transfers will operate on all services between June 4 and June 25 to facilitate essential resignalling works.

The works will see the replacement of two “life-expired signal cabins” that currently signal all routes into and out of Colbert Station.

“These works will futureproof Colbert Station’s signalling needs for decades to come and will improve safety and reliability,” said Barry Kenny of Ianród Eireann.

According to the company the works are complex given the fact that Colbert Station is a terminal station.

A revised timetable will operate while the works are being carried out and customers are being advised to check www.irishrail.ie at least 24 hours before making any journey.

Members of the public are being warned that all train lines will remain live during the works, with test and maintenance trains operating.