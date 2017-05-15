Limerick Fire Service tackle incident in county village

EMERGENCY services battled a house fire for almost two hours in a county Limerick village this Monday morning.

Four units from the Limerick city fire and rescue service attended the scene at a ‘derelict’ house in Clarina in the early hours of the morning.

It is understood that the fire took place in the Aos Cluan area of the village in an unoccupied house.

It is not believed that there were any injuries as a result of the fire.

The alarm was raised just after 3.30am, and fire crews remained at the scene until after 5am.