Councillor calls for an end to 'anti-Adare bias' from authority

INDEPENDENT councillor Emmett O’Brien has claimed that Adare is “not getting a fair crack of the whip” from Limerick City and County Council.

“There is a growing feeling amongst the people and business owners and rate payers of Adare that there is an anti Adare bias when it comes to service from the council,” the Adare Rathkeale Municipal District councillor said this week.

And he cited a number of examples to illustrate his point.

“Frankly it was unacceptable that I had to contribute money last year from my discretionary fund to the grass cutting of Adare town park. While this situation has now been rectified we have recently seen the grass in the park cut and not collected for a number of days. This is just not good enough in the principal tourist village in County Limerick if not the Mid West,” he said.

“Of most pressing concern is the suspension of weekend street cleaning,” he continued. “Adare is internationally renowned and if we are remotely serious about promoting tourism in Limerick the powers that be in the council need to present the village in the manner that we all expect from a major tourist attraction.”

“This attitude of 'Adare has enough' must stop and I will call upon the council to reinstate weekend street cleaning and ensure that bins are emptied over the weekend and I will be asking my fellow councillors to support me on this,” Cllr O’Brien declared.

“We have lost our weekend street bin service and given the numbers of people who visit Adare that is serious,” the secretary of Adare Tidy Towns, Eleanor Purcell said. “We do need that bin service restored.”

“Adare is the prettiest village in Ireland but we feel that in order to present Adare at its best, it is vital the council restore the level of grass cutting in the park which is the backdrop for thousands of weddings.”

Last year, the grass was cut but not collected on a number of occasions and on one occasion so far this year, the grass was left uncollected for several days. It was like a meadow, Ms Purcell said.

“We are now coming into our summer season and continue to suffer greatly from traffic congestion,” Ms Purcell added. “Given the huge investment that has taken place in Adare Manor, it is very necessary that the by-pass goes ahead.”