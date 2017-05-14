ESB crews work to repair power line after crash in Limerick

ESB crews are working to repair a power line after a pole was brought down in a road traffic accident in Limerick city.

The pole, located on a slip road off the Rosbrien Road near the Lidl supermarket, came down in the collision around 11am on Sunday morning.

Limerick Fire Service received a call at 11.12am to say a pole was down, but on arrival, found that there had been a road traffic collision and a car had overturned, while the pole was down and the power line affected as a result.

No one was injured in the incident, but gardai and ambulance personnel attended the scene, as did ESB crews, who are working to fix the power line. The road remains closed.

