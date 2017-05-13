Crashes cause delays through Limerick village

A DOUBLE collision on the N21 has caused delays through the village of Adare in Co Limerick.

AA Roadwatch is reporting "two collisions in close proximity to one another on N21 Limerick/Tralee Rd s'bound between Adare & Clonshire".

It had earlier reported a collision "southbound on N21 Limerick/Tralee Rd between Adare & Clonshire. Emergency services en route."

Separately, a breakdown on the M7 motorway has occurred.

AA Roadwatch tweeted: "Breakdown on M7 Dublin/Limerick Rd westbound between J27 Birdhill & J28 Castletroy in left lane."