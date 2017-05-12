Limerick Leader shortlisted for four national journalism awards

THE Limerick Leader and its journalists have been shortlisted for four awards in the upcoming second annual Local Media Awards.

The Limerick Leader is nominated for best designed newspaper, alongside the Connacht Tribune and the Southern Star.

The Limerick Leader’s website, www.limerickleader.ie, is again shortlisted for best digital content, after winning that award last year. The other nominees in this category are the Connacht Tribune and the Donegal News.

Eugene Phelan, editor of the Limerick Leader and Limerick Chronicle, said the award nominations are “a great indication of the quality of journalism we produce in the Limerick.

“Last year we won best digital content and again this year we have been nominated in this category. Under digital editor Alan Owens, the Limerick Leader website has grown to be the number one local news site in Ireland.

“This is great tribute to all the staff, including Alan and David Hurley who have worked tirelessly in this area in producing news 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Mr Phelan.

Journalist Fintan Walsh has been nominated for news story of the year for his coverage of the arrival of Syrian refugees in Limerick and how they have adapted to local life.

He is shortlisted alongside reporters from The Kerryman and and the Clare Champion.

“Fintan Walsh is an outstanding young journalist who always goes the extra mile in getting the real behind the scenes story, whether it is in his speciality area of health or in this case, his account of the arrival of Syrian refugees in Limerick,” added Mr Phelan.

Journalist Anne Sheridan has been shortlisted for feature story of the year, for her piece published in October last on the life and death of homeless woman Louise Casey, whose body was recovered from a basement of a vacant building on Catherine Street.

Ms Sheridan won news story of the year in the same awards ceremony last year, for her coverage of whistleblowers’ claims regarding financial practices at the University of Limerick.

She is shortlisted alongside reporters from the Sligo Champion and Mayo News.

“Anne Sheridan has for many years proved to be a very insightful journalist, who has won many awards for her excellent work, including her dogged determination in getting many exclusives, including on the UL whistleblowers, where she and former editor Alan English never flinched, despite being put under enormous pressure to do so. She has been nominated for her very thought provoking piece on the sad death of Louise Casey.”

The awards ceremony will take place in the Killeshin hotel in Portaloise on Thursday, May 18.

Local Ireland is the voice for the largest grouping of local weekly newspapers of record in the Republic.

The promotional brand of the Regional Newspapers and Printers Association of Ireland (RNPAI), it represents the amalgamation of the former Provincial Newspapers Association of Ireland and the Irish Master Printers Association.