Cycle for Zoe Scannell takes place in Limerick this weekend

IT is now almost four years since Abbeyfeale mourned the death of one of its liveliest young residents, eight-year-old Zoe Scannell, who died as a result of a car accident while on a holiday break in West Cork with her mother Alisha.

But since her tragic death, Zoe, a caring, energetic and athletic girl, has been remembered through a series of events which have raised almost €50,000 for different causes and charities.

“It is hard to believe it is the third year already,” Alisha Scannell said this week ahead of Sunday’s Zoe’s Cycle. The loss of her daughter continues to weigh heavily on her but she gets consolation from the fact that Zoe is still remembered and that through her, good work has been supported.

“It can be an emotional day,” Alisha said of Zoe’s Cycle. “But there is so much going on and so much to do. The event itself is great. The response we get is great.”

Some 430 cyclists took part in last year’s event. “It just blew us away,” Alisha recalled. But they hope to match this again this year.

“If we could maintain that, it would be amazing.”

This year, Zoe’s Cycle will once again support the Hope Foundation which helps homeless children in Kolkata, in India.

“We will give them €1000,” Alisha explained. “The rest of the money will be divided between the Butterfly Club and the Irish Community Air Ambulance Service.”

The Butterfly Club provides a social outlet and respite service to children and young people with special needs and runs centres in Rathkeale and Abbeyfeale. The Irish Community Air Ambulance service is a voluntary service for the Munster area that operates out of Cork Airport and offers fast access to advanced clinical interventions at the roadside by highly trained pre-hospital emergency care physicians.

Registration for Zoe’s Cycle takes place in Fr Casey’s GAA Club this Saturday morning from 7.30am.

The routes will bring cyclists through some or all of the seven parishes around Abbeyfale and there are three options on offer, depending on your level of fitness: a 40km route, a 75km route and the challenging 110km.

A Fun Day will be held later in May.