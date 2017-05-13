Public meetings in Limerick on river basin management plan

A SERIES of public meetings will be held over the coming weeks to discuss water bodies in Limerick in the context of the draft river basin management plan.

The Waters and Communities Office was set up to engage with local communities and promote public participation in the management of our natural waters.

The public meetings will outline what is included in the draft River Basin Management Plan (2018-2021) along with details on how the public can input into the final plan.

The Waters and Communities Office aims to get local communities more involved in protecting and enhancing local water bodies.

The meetings will also provide an opportunity for the public to influence policy and local programme measures and projects.

There will be the opportunity to support local communities involved with water initiatives at the meetings by providing information, technical advice and funding support.

The meetings take place as follows: Deebert House Hotel, Kilmallock on Tuesday, May 16; Fr. Casey's GAA Club, Abbeyfeale, Wednesday, May 17; John Hayes' Bar, Cappamore Thursday, May 18, Desmond Complex, Newcastle West, Tuesday, May 23, Community Hall, Adare, Wednesday, May 24 and the Strand Hotel, Limerick Thursday, May 25. All meetings take place at 7.30pm and all are welcome. Tea and coffee will be provided.

Ruairí Ó Conchúir, Community Waters Officer for Clare, will present information on the draft plan and facilitate a discussion on different issues and interests emerging including funding opportunities for local community projects.

“Local knowledge is crucial in helping us get a better understanding of what is happening in the rivers, lakes and coastal areas throughout Limerick, and how we can work together to improve them,” he said.

The meetings will be an important opportunity to network.

These meetings will provide information on the latest draft river basin management plan and how the public can have their a say in future decision on the management of local water bodies.

For information on water quality in your area or to find out what local communities are doing around Ireland, please see www.catchments.ie and sign up for the Catchments Newsletter.

Please also see www.watersandcommunities.ie. For more information contact Ruairí Ó Conchúir on 061 496310 or roconchuir@lawco.ie . All welcome.