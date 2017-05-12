Limerick man jailed after breaching barring order for 28th time

A NEWCASTLE West man has been jailed for a year and two months after breaching a barring order for the twenty-eighth time.

John Ryan, from The Paddocks, Newcastle West, appeared in Newcastle West court on four counts of breaching the exclusion order, which prevents him from entering the town’s Sharwood estate. He was also convicted of a public order offence.

The 37-year-old has already spent close to three years in Limerick prison for entering the estate since 2011, the court heard.

The most recent offences relate to four breaches between March 2016 and March 2017, when Ryan entered the estate and went to his former home.

The court heard that on March 5, 2016, Ryan was arrested after gardai received a call that he was at his old house.

On March 19, 2016 - 14 days later - Ryan attended the same house in the Sharwood estate, where he was again arrested under the housing act.

He was also arrested on January 27 and March 3 of this year for entering the Sharwood estate, telling gardai that no order would prevent him from “going home”.

He has 24 previous convictions for breaking this exclusion order, and close to 200 unrelated previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Micheal O’Donnell said that Ryan is “functioning at a very low intelligence level”.

“He has gone to jail time and time again for 24 offences. He is 37 years old and he has spent roughly three years in custody over breaking this order,” said Mr O’Donnell.

The court heard that Ryan has an alcohol problem. His mother was also in attendance at the courthouse.

Mr O’Donnell told Judge Mary Larkin that Cuan Mhuire in Bruree would not take Ryan on until he is out of the courts, and that he needs to put this behind him.

Judge Larkin said: “The law is quite a crude instrument”, adding that he has repeatedly reoffended and entered the estate, often immediately after his release.

The judge also wondered why Ryan thought he could come and go to Sharwood Estate as he pleased.

Judge Larkin handed down two four month prison sentences and two three month sentences, to be served consecutively, for the barring order breaches.

The public order offence related to an incident on January 23 at around 2.30am, when the garda was “left with no other option but to arrest him”, after Ryan failed to obey an order to leave the scene.

In relation to the public order incident, he was given a suspended sentence of four months. He was ordered to cooperate with the probation services for 12 months to deal with his drink problem.

Recognizance in the event of an appeal was set at €300.