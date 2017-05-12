University of Limerick president warns staff of upcoming Prime Time programme

THE new president of the University of Limerick has informed staff to prepare for further revelations regarding the institution, which are due to be disclosed in an upcoming broadcast of Prime Time.

Dr Desmond Fitzgerald has held a series of “town hall” meetings with the campus community this week, following which he said he felt “encouraged by the UL spirit.”

The Department of Education is due to outline this Friday afternoon the terms of reference of a new full independent inquiry into affairs at UL, which are likely to include the payment of several severance payments without authorisation from the department, and human resources practices.

The inquiry follows the claims made by two women in the finance department, who remain suspended on full pay for two years this June.

Sinn Fein deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald has urged that other whistleblowers should feel “absolutely safe” in being allowed to come forward to inform a new inquiry.

However, she said they must receive “an absolute assurance that their careers won’t be damaged” as a result.

Ms McDonald, a Masters graduate of UL in European integration in law, economics and politics, said it could be argued that some €70,000 spent to date on other facilitation processes, including two reports by the Higher Education Authority, “might be money down the drain.”

“Money will have to be spent by the State because we can’t tolerate a situation where bad practices are left undetected,” she said.

She said the inquiry needs to be “thoroughly and expeditiously investigated”.

“There is no doubt that it [the inquiry] is absolutely necessary; that became very apparent at the hearing at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).”

Ms McDonald said it’s “indefensible that this matter has been allowed to fester for two years,” as two female whistleblowers in the finance department remain suspended this June on full pay for two years.

“Of course this isn't just a story or a set of headlines. There are real people caught up in the middle of all of this. Things can drift, that’s a fact of life, but when things drift for two years, perhaps it represents an unwillingess or an inability to deal with the issues in question.

“It certainly demonstrates that the appetite to get to the facts was not very sharp by those who were trusted with investigation.

“There are no doubts there are flaws [within UL] and in some cases malpractice, and employees at the university have gone through a very hard time and been personally and professionally damaged, and we certainly can’t have that.

“Public confidence is at the heart of all of this and I look forward to the day when we can meet at committee and say hand on heart that all is well in Limerick. That’s not the case at the moment and we have to face up to that reality.

“We're not going to be fobbed off with another process that's narrow or deficient. The terms of reference need to be robust, they need to be fully encompassing and they need to reach into all of the concerns and the malpractice in the university. Narrow terms of reference or half measures won't cut it. We need a full and proper investigation.”

Ms McDonald said this is not a “a witch-hunt” against UL, “nor about punishing, or even a blame game. This is about getting things right and facing the facts.”