Limerick Leader entry wins joint first prize at Get Involved

THE Limerick Leader's entry into the annual Get Involved contest has been named joint winner of the contest.

The Broadford/Ashford walking trails group, which has overseen routes re-established along some of the most beautiful and scenic parts of West Limerick, took home joint first prize in the competition, and a bursary of €3,000.

Founded in 2014, the group has upgraded six nationally recognised trails within the Mullaghareirk mountain range around the village. Varying in distance, these have been carefully picked to provide breathtaking views over Co Limerick with all routes fully waymarked with storyboards.

The Leader's entry beat 30 other community groups to the first prize, which was shared with St Patrick's Boys School in Skibbereen, and a sensory garden they have designed.

Chairman of the Get Involved judges, top environmentalist Duncan Stewart praised the presence of the community when the judges visited Broadford last week.

"That to me is a great thing to achieve. But the biggest factor is the potential of this project for Ashford and Broadford together. The collaboration is great, and the potential is massive. You can diversify into so many different areas, in terms of energy, water conservation and environmental protection."

One of the members of the group, Kathleen Barry, who made a two-minute Dragon's Den style presentation to the judges, said: "We are just so incredibly proud and buzzing to win!"

Congratulations to the joint winners of the #GetInvolvedLocal award - Broadford Ashford and St. Patrick's NS!! @SEAI_ie @getinvolved_ie — Gillian Gannon (@GillianGannon) May 11, 2017

Get Involved is an initiative of Local Ireland, formerly the Regional Newspapers Association of Ireland. It's designed to promote voluntary and sustainable projects.

For more pictures from the judges’ visit, see the Limerick Leader weekend edition – and for full reaction to the win, see next week’s print editions.