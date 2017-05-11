Evidence concludes in Limerick murder trial

Evidence has concluded in the trial of two Limerick men who are accused of murdering another Limerick man at a house in Pallasgreen two years ago.

Ger Hogan, aged 34, of Raheen Square, Ballinacurra Weston and Dylan Hayes, aged 22, of The Crescent, Kilteragh, Dooradoyle have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Shane Murphy at The Grove, Pallasgreen, Co Limerick on April 30, 2015.

The jury of five men and five women has heard medical evidence the 26-year-old, who was from Lee Estate in the city, died after he was stabbed 23 times during an altercation in the sitting room of the house.

The fatal wound, the court heard, was to his heart.

After the Prosecution closed its case this Thursday afternoon, Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy to the jury a legal issue had arisen which he wishes to consider overnight.

He explained to the jury that the evidence in the trial had finished and that the next step is for the prosecution and defence barristers to give their closing speeches.