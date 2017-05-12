Limerick man jailed for hiding cocaine under dog kennel in yard

A MAN who admitted hiding significant quantities of drugs under a dog kennel at the back of his home has been jailed for 12 months.

Patrick Hannon, aged 28, who has an address at Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, pleaded guilty to possession of quantities of cocaine and cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply almost two years ago.

The drugs were seized when gardai searched the defendant’s then home at Byrne Avenue, Prospect, on May 12, 2015.

Detective Garda Pat Crowley of the divisional drugs unit said the drugs, which included more than 20 individual ‘deals’ of cocaine, were located in a biscuit tin which was hidden under the dog kennel

John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, said the drugs had a street value of around €3,000 adding it was a “systems case” which the DPP had directed should proceed on indictment.

Almost €400 in cash was also found and Detective Garda Crowley confirmed that gardai believe it is the proceeds of drug dealing.

The defendant, who has a number of previous convictions, was not present when gardai searched the house but presented himself at Henry Street garda station the following day.

He accepted responsibility for the drugs during interview telling gardai the cannabis was for his own use to “relax before bed” and that the money and cocaine were hidden under the dog kennel “for security reasons”.

Mark Nicholas SC said his client was given the cannabis in return for storing cocaine. “The cocaine was not his,” he said submitting that the quantity of drugs seized was “relatively low” when compared to other cases before the court.

Imposing sentence, Judge Tom O’Donnell noted that Hannon’s role was that of ‘minder’ and that he made admissions after presenting himself at the garda station.

He said the fact he was on bail for separate offences at the time was an aggravating factor as was the fact that he “continues to involve himself in criminality”.

He added that cocaine is an insidious drug and that those involved in selling it must take responsibility for their actions. He imposed an 18 month sentence, suspending the final six months.