Limerick set to bloom at London Rose of Tralee selection

THERE is strong Limerick interest in this weekend’s London Rose of Tralee selection, with two young women from the Treaty County in the running.

Stefanie Mehl from Clonmacken and Claire Maher from Oola will do battle with 12 other ladies at the Clayton Hotel in Cricklewood, North West London this Friday night to represent the British capital in the international contest this August.

Stefanie, who works with PriceWaterHouse Coopers at Canary Wharf, is a daughter of local businessman Kersten Mehl, who will fly to London cheer her on.

“It’s a great event. My wife is from Tralee, so Stefanie would have a connection to the contest. It’s a fabulous event leading up to it. Stefanie was at the Irish Embassy last week, and she was on Brighton Radio the week before. There is a lovely lead-in to it, and there’s a great interchange with the other Roses,” Kersten, whose firm KMPM is sponsoring her entry, said.

Claire, who lives in St Albans in Hertfordshire, will represent the town’s Irish Centre.

A passionate sportswoman, she is chair of St Columbkille’s Ladies Football team based in this centre.

Caherdavin man John Giltenan, who chairs the Limerick Association in London, said: “They are wonderfully outgoing girls, and very easy to talk to. Both of them are very used to interacting with people. They attended our benefit dance on Saturday night, and were very engaging to us.”

John added that he is very proud Limerick has two entries into the London selection, adding: “It’s quite unique. Of course you’d be very proud. I’m hoping myself to pay a visit on Friday night and support them on the night of the final. Their family and relatives will be there.”

Both Stefanie and Claire took part in a Gala Ladies football charity game at Wormwood Scrubs’ GAA grounds in West London over the weekend.

Separately, the Limerick Association in London backed a very successful benefit dance at the Mazenod Club in Kilburn’s Quex Road last weekend.

Hundreds of euro was raised at the event for Milford Hospice which drew a strong crowd of exiles.

The evening’s proceedings were the brainchild of Glin man John Dalton, and brought music from Pat and Mustang.