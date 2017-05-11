UPDATE: Helicopter deployed to gorse fire in County Limerick

A HELICOPTER has been called in to help fight a gorse fire in County Limerick this Thursday afternoon.

Three units from the fire service are now battling the blaze at Grageen Bog, Cappamore in the Slieve Felim mountains. They have been on site since 10.15am.

John Mulready, Cappamore fire station chief, kindly took a quick call from the scene shortly after 4pm.

"At the minute we are still fighting the fire. It is not too far from the forestry. We have called in a crew from Limerick city to assist as well so at the moment we have Coillte working up here, Newport fire service, Cappamore fire service and a crew from Limerick city.

"The helicopter has just landed on site. They are flying over to see if it is possible to drop water on it. The fire is probably only about 15 to 20 feet from a forest at one side and we have all the lads working on that side," said Mr Mulready.

Some good news is that Met Eireann are forecasting showery outbreaks of rain extending westwards this Thursday night with more rain due on Friday and Saturday.