Sadness at passing of well known Limerick journalist

ONE of the most well known journalists in the Limerick region, John O'Shaughnessy, has died following a short illness.

Mr O'Shaughnessy, from Castletroy and a native of Rathbane, worked most of his professional life as a sports journalist and sports editor of the Limerick Leader.

He had an in-depth knowledge of most sports, but concentrated mainly on hurling and soccer.

"He was a consummate professional who was unflappable and never seemed to be stressed by deadlines. Along with being an outstanding sports journalist, John also had a life long love of films, and was a film critic for the Leader and other publications," said Eugene Phelan, editor of the Limerick Leader.

He joined the Limerick Leader in the mid-70s after writing very successful junior and schoolboy soccer columns for many years.

"To his wife Mary and family we offer our sincerest condolences at this difficult time,” Mr Phelan added.

Funeral details have yet to be announced.

Rest in peace John. A legend of Limerick media. Can't even count how many matches you, me and dad travelled to together over the years https://t.co/u29fLzYh14 — Kieran O'Brien (@SportingLimk) May 11, 2017