West Limerick community gears up to Get Involved

TOP environmentalist Duncan Stewart has heaped praise on a community project in the west, as it prepares to represent Limerick in a national final.

The Broadford/Ashford walking trails community project will represent this newspaper in the national Get Involved final, which comes with a prize bursary of €5,000 for the winning project.

Eight members of the community project will journey from Broadford to Blanchardstown for the final, where they will give a Dragon’s Den style pitch in a bid for the bursary.

It comes after the competition judges spent close to two hours in Broadford last week walking high into the hills above the village, interviewing members of the community on the project, and admiring the scenery.

Julie O’Sullivan, of the committee, said the feedback from the community after the judges visit was “so positive”.

“We are very excited about the final, and thank the Limerick Leader for selecting us back in November, giving us the opportunity to showcase the Broadford/Ashford walking trails and giving us continued encouragement along the way,” she added.

Mr Stewart, who chairs the Get Involved judging panel, added: “I think this project is wonderful. For a community to come together and make this happen, and put the resources behind it, is just brilliant. It has huge benefits for the community.” He also praised local landowners for allowing access.