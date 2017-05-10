Limerick punter turns 25 cent into €8,250 in EuroMillions bet

A LIMERICK punter is smiling after defying the odds in betting on four lucky numbers appearing in the EuroMillions draw – securing odds of 33,000/1 in the process in a freak bet.

The person, who wishes to remain anonymous, placed a 25 cent stake with bookmaker BoyleSports on their four lucky Lotto numbers coming out of Tuesday’s EuroMillions main draw.

The 25 cent bet on the four numbers – 8, 12, 16 and 22 – saw the punter defy odds of 33,000/1, securing a return of €8,250.25.

BoyleSports spokeswoman Aoife Heffron said: “This Limerick punter’s windfall of €8,250.25 for a miniscule 25 cent bet just goes to show that you do not have to break the bank to win big on your lucky Lotto numbers if you do them with BoyleSports.

“Had the punter chosen to do their four numbers in their local newsagent they would have walked away with just €42,” she added.