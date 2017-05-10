Scholarship to be established in memory of Limerick fire victim Grace McDermott

AN online charity fundraising page has been set up in memory of the young woman who died in a house fire in Limerick earlier this month.

Grace McDermott, 26, was one of five people who were in the three story house at The Oaks, Riverbank when the fire broke out in an upstairs bedroom at around 3am on May 1 – hours after she had taken part in the Great Limerick Run.

Originally from Long Island, New York, Ms McDermott was a PhD candidate and lecturer at Dublin City University.

The University of Limerick graduate was also co-founder and editor-in-chief of the popular blog and website – Women Are Boring - which, this week, announced it hopes to establish a scholarship scheme in Grace’s name within the next year.

Confirming the plans, Catherine Connolly, co-founder of the blog and website, thanked everyone who has made contact with her since Grace died.

“Aside from being a colleague here on the blog, Grace was a best friend to me – I love her so much, I miss her so much, and I am bereft to be without her,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, a sister of Grace McDermott has described how she fell in love with Ireland after she first arrived in Ireland.

“Limerick was what made her fall in love with Ireland and her fiancé Colin (O’Neill) was what made her stay in love with Ireland," said Kristen Mcdermott who travelled to Ireland ahead of her sister’s funeral service in Dublin on Friday.

“We're so grateful to everyone who came to the funeral. There were tons and tons of people and we're so thankful to everyone who showed up to show their support. It provided some comfort for my parents and for myself and my family,” she told the Irish Independent.

In Grace’s death notice, her family requested that donations be made to The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association or Sonas in lieu of flowers.

As of this Wednesday dozens of people had donated via a crowdfunding page at www.justgiving.com which was set up in Grace’s memory.

While foul play is not suspected, gardai are investigating the circumstances of the fatal house fire for the local coroner ahead of an inquest which is likely to be heard later in the year.