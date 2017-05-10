Locals forced to move illegally-dumped waste blocking rural road in Parteen

RESIDENTS were this week forced to move illegally-dumped waste that was blocking a road in a rural area near Parteen.

A large heap of waste was dumped in the middle of a small road, outside the all-weather sports complex in Shannakyle on Sunday afternoon, preventing drivers from entering the area via the Corbally Road.

A spokesperson for Clare County Council told the Leader this Tuesday morning that the environment department was made aware of the dumping incident, this Monday.

“At this point, local residents had moved the waste to the verge at the side of the road. The council’s environmental patrol warden searched the waste for evidence before the waste was removed to an authorised site at 10am today,” he said.

A number of locals in the area said that this is “an ongoing problem” in Shannakyle, a small townland in St Patrick’s parish.

Members of the public living in Clare should report cases of illegal dumping to Clare County Council on 065-6846331 or the Anti Litter Hotline 1800-60670.

Members of the public living in Limerick are asked to report cases of illegal dumping to Limerick City and County Council, at 1800-201151.