Jury told man who was allegedly robbed in Limerick city lied to gardai

A MAN who was allegedly robbed following a night out in the city centre has admitted telling lies to gardai in his statement of complaint about what happened.

Brinn Holmes told a jury at Limerick Circuit Court he didn’t tell gardai the full truth as he was concerned he would get into trouble.

Stephen McDonagh, aged 31, who has an address at Fanningstown, Fedamore, has pleaded not guilty to robbing Mr Holmes near the Canal Bank in Corbally in the early hours of June 19, 2015.

He also denies making threats against him during garda interview.

The jury of six men and six women has heard Mr Holmes, who lives in Westbury, was socialising in the city centre earlier in the night and that while outside a takeaway premises at around 2.30am he encountered the defendant and a friend of his in a red Volvo car.

Mr Holmes initially told gardai he got into the car as he was offered a lift home but later told them he got in as he had offered to put them in contact with someone who could supply ‘e’ tablets.

The jury has heard the car was driven around the city centre and on to Corbally where Mr Holmes was threatened and told to hand over his wallet and phone.

The alleged injured party said he handed over his phone and around €185 in notes and coins before he was told by the driver to walk away or he would be shot in the head.

In his evidence Mr Holmes told John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, that he handed over his valuables out of fear as he believed he would be knocked out.

He added that the driver – a man he knows as Stephen McDonagh – was not present in court and is not the defendant.

Being cross-examined by Michael Collins BL, he insisted he had told gardai the truth about the robbery and had only lied about the reason why he got into the Volvo.

Mr Collins put it to the witness that he was the “contact man” for those who wanted to procure ‘e’ tablets late at night.

“It was convenient to blame somebody for robbing you to avoid being investigated for drug dealing down near the canal bank,” he suggested.

Yesterday, the jury of six men and six women also heard evidence from a number of other civilian witnesses.

Several garda witnesses will give evidence this Wednesday.